Mike Shinoda Reunites with Dave Farrell to Perform Linkin Park Tracks

Mike Shinoda is currently trekking the country in support of his debut solo album. While performing songs from Post Traumatic, Shinoda has also weaved Fort Minor and Linkin Park tracks into his set.

Despite being uncertain about the future of Linkin Park, the band is open to playing together and have discussed reunion shows. Mike Shinoda and Linkin Park bassist Dave “Phoenix” Pharrell came together for a mini reunion at Shinoda’s Halloween Las Vegas show.

The pair teamed up to perform a medley of hit “Bleed It Out” and “Good Goodbye,” 2010 track “Iridescent,” and 2012’s “Castle of Glass.”

Happy Halloween! Me and the boys dressed up for the show last night...and brought out our biggest fan, @phoenixlp . /// Big thank you to Dave for joining for a bunch of songs tonight. ❤️-------- #posttraumatictour @OutbreakPresnts pic.twitter.com/FZBHjHfwNG — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) October 31, 2018

Rare photo of Run DMC signing an autograph for an overzealous fan. #posttraumatictour @outbreakpresents @phoenixlp pic.twitter.com/NDYUTrdw0G — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) October 31, 2018

In our exclusive interview with Shinoda, he described the diary-like Post Traumatic that helped him through some of the darkest times of his life.

Get a look inside his solo work below: