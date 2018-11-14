Muse Delivers Horns-Assisted Performance of “Pressure” on ‘Fallon’

Muse is hot off the release of Simulation Theory, a larger-than-life album that brings listeners into their dystopian universe. Energetic single “Pressure” gave fans a taste of what to expect from the band’s November 9 album.

The English rockers just brought the pulsating track to Jimmy Kimmel’s stage where Matt Bellamy’s stellar vocals were accentuated by a section of live trombones, power chords, a driving bass line and pulsating drums. Vibrant lights perfectly matched the album’s sci-fi cover, creating a vibe that’s undeniably Muse.

“Pressure” came shortly after the band dropped “Thought Contagion,” a dismal track that dives into how false information spreads. In our previous exclusive interview, the band explained how the single was actually inspired by fake news and political memes.

Get an inside look from Bellamy himself: