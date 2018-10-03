Muse Makes TV Debut of New Single “Pressure”

Muse recently dropped “Pressure,” an upbeat and driving song filled with some of the catchiest riffs we’ve ever heard.

The English rockers gave the track its TV debut on the BBC’s Later... with Jools Holland. Frontman Matt Bellamy delivers flawlessly emotive vocals while maintaining high energy. Neon lights accent the song’s sci-fi feel that comes just in time for the spooky season.

Pay special attention to Matt at 2:13 for the snazziest footwork ever.

“Pressure” stands as the lead single for Muse’s upcoming Simulation Theory, due November 9. The infectious track follows singles “The Dark Side,” “Something Human” and “Simulation Theory.”

In our exclusive interview, Muse explained how the politically-charged “Thought Contagion” was inspired by… memes?