Paramore Shares Wacky “Caught In The Middle” Music Video

Paramore just shared a trippy and vibrant 80's style video for their song “Caught In The Middle.”

The wonderfully bizarre video features the band members running from giant fruit and exploring a surreal landscape. Yes, you read that correctly. Giant fruit. Neon colors accent a groovy guitar line and lead singer Hayley Williams’ energetic vocals.

The track appears on their most recent album After Laughter. Watch the super fun video below!