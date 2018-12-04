Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Delivers Global Citizens Performance Backed by Gospel Choir

The Global Citizens Festival took place in Johannesburg, South Africa over the weekend (December 2), bringing stunning performances from some of the biggest names in music to support a great cause. Joining the effort to end extreme poverty was Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder, a continued supporter of charitable efforts who always finds ways to give back.

About halfway through the almost 10-hour concert, Vedder took the stage after being introduced as an artist, an activist, and a “great, great human being.” His set kicked off with an acoustic performance of “Porch” before being joined by the Soweto Gospel Choir for new renditions of “The Long Road” and “Better Man.”

“People have the power and the power is positivity. The power is positivity!” he preached before closing out his set with an acoustic guitar cover of John Lennon’s “Imagine.”

Watch his performance starting at the 5:56:54 mark in the video above.