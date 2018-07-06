Prophets of Rage Reveal New Sound with “Heart Afire”

After teasing a new direction on their upcoming album, politically-charged supergroup Prophets Of Rage have unveiled the first single from it.

“Heart Afire” is a surprisingly electronic track that still closely sticks to their signature blend of hip-hop and metal. The infectious song is simultaneously catchy and raging, a blend the band has already mastered.

Listen below:

Bassist Tim Commerford had initially shared the release date as this Saturday, (July 7) but the track is already here and we couldn’t be more stoked to hear more.