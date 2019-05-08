Queen's Brian May Calls for Live Aid Concert to Tackle Climate Change

Queen’s Live Aid concert is still hailed as one of the greatest live shows of all time. With the explosive Freddie Mercury at their head, thousands of inspired fans in front of them, and a great cause behind them, the performance was entirely unstoppable.

The July 13, 1985 concert came as part of an ongoing effort to relieve Ethiopian famine. An estimated $245 million was raised by the fundraising initiative, making it both a spectacle and an incredibly beneficial event.

With decades of new problems to tackle, Queen’s own Brian May is revisiting the idea of hosting a second Live Aid concert- this time contributing to efforts to stop climate change.

“It probably would take the younger generation to take that bull by the horns… We’d help in any way we can, but I think that’s what it would require,” he told the Daily Mirror of his hopes for another concert even bigger than Live Aid.

He shared that Queen is ready and available to add their names to the bill of a potential follow-up to Live Aid and shows like 2007’s Live Earth benefit concerts.