Red Hot Chili Peppers Ready For New Album

The best news we've heard in weeks

September 13, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Anthony Kiedis attend New York Fashion Week

Roy Rochlin, Stringer

According to frontman Anthony Kiedis, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are about to head back into the studio.

Speaking with the New York Post while attending New York Fashion Week, a teddy bear sticker-wearing Kiedis revealed that the band is heading into the studio in about two weeks. The album will be their 12th studio release, following up 2016’s The Getaway and filling big shoes left by monster hits like “Californication” and “Snow (Hey Oh).”

The funky California rockers have made a name for themselves with their unique blend of genres and fans are more than ready for new music.

 

