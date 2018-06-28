The Smashing Pumpkins Unveil Dreamlike “Solara” Video

Watch the entrancing visual for their latest single

June 28, 2018
Tiana Timmerberg
Smashing Pumpkins member Billy Corgan performs at the Broward Center

Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK

Alt-rock titans The Smashing Pumpkins just unveiled a creepy music video for their latest single, “Solara.” The band’s recent reunion is in full force with this instant classic that strays very little from their original sound.

The video is just creepy enough to make you question everything. Lead vocalist Billy Corgan finds himself lost in a trance-like world of terrifying yet relatively non-threatening characters -- watch the video below:

The Nick Koenig-directed video matches the track seamlessly, with commenters even calling it the “Black Hole Sun” of 2018. A bold but accurate claim. The visual parallels Soundgarden’s 1994 video where creepy neighbors partake in activities that are just slightly off. Watch and judge the similarities yourself!

Tags: 
The Smashing Pumpkins
Billy Corgan
Solara

Upcoming Events

29 Jun
FitzGerald's 37th Annual American Music Festival FitzGeralds
29 Jun
Goose Island Friday 312unes June 29 with Chicago Farmer Plaza at Millennium Park
29 Jun
Goose Island Friday 312unes Plaza at Millennium Park
29 Jun
Meat Puppets Gary and Laura Maurer Concert Hall
29 Jun
Dave Matthews Band Huntington Bank Pavillion
View More Events