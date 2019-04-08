Staind to Reunite After Five-Year Hiatus

After recently suggesting the band would be back in 2020, rock frontman turned country singer Aaron Lewis is returning to his roots with the revival of Staind. Known for hits like “It’s Been Awhile” and “So Far Away,” the New England rockers gave the most promising tease of their return with a glitched-out video of their logo captioned with “stay tuned.”

The news came even sooner than expected, as the band was just announced atop the Louisville Larger Than Life Festival lineup. Along with joining Gun N’ Roses, Slipknot, and Disturbed on an incredibly stacked lineup, the band is also plotting a short run of other shows.

“Original members Aaron Lewis, Mike Mushok, and Johnny April along with long-time drummer, Sal Giancarelli, will be playing some select shows, including the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY this September,” reads a press release about the multi-platinum rockers’ long-awaited return. Larger Than Life is expected to be their first show in five years.

Along with plotting Staind’s reunion and commemorating the 20th anniversary of album Dysfunction, Aaron Lewis is gearing up for the release of solo album State I’m In on April 12. He’ll continue pushing his country career in between Staind’s return shows.