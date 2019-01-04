Tom DeLonge Reveals Hilariously Inappropriate Gift From Travis Barker

Travis Barker and former Blink-182 member Tom DeLonge have one of our favorite relationships on the internet. After trolling fans with Tweets that sparked rumors of Tom reuniting with Blink, the duo is back to bringing their shenanigans to the world.

Despite no longer playing together, the two have maintained a strong friendship and are often pictured hanging out. In the caption of a new photo of them together, Tom DeLonge revealed the perfect Christmas gift he received from the iconic drummer.

“@travisbarker sent me a naked man pic for Christmas, no joke,” he wrote in the Instragram post. Nudes from your friends are an interesting gift, to say the least.

As 2019 kicks off, we’re thankful that Tom and Travis are willing to share their antics with the public.