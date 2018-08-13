Tom Morello Shares Vicious “Rabbit’s Revenge” Featuring Big Boi and Killer Mike

Tom Morello just shared the next single off of his upcoming solo project, The Atlas Underground.

The Prophets of Rage frontman teamed up with some of hip-hop’s finest for this genre-bending collab. Aggressively rhythmic vocals are supplied by Big Boi of Outkast and Killer Mike of Run The Jewels. The Bassnectar-produced track tackles police brutality and is accompanied by an Apple Music exclusive video that flashes the names of some of the most well-known victims of it across the screen.

Watch a clip of the video below:

The NSFW lyrics’ powerful message is amplified by heavy bass and signature Morello guitar. Stream the full track here.