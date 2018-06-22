WATCH: Foo Fighters Perform “Best of You” on 'Late Late Show'

James Corden's Late Late Show just wrapped up a weeklong visit to London with a powerful performance from the Foo Fighters. Dave Grohl’s raw vocals are at the forefront of this gripping performance of their 2005 hit “Best of You.”

The song still sounds brand new and is one of those rare tracks we’ll never get tired of listening to.

Before taking the stage, the iconic frontman discussed how Taylor Swift bailed him out at a Paul McCartney house party. He shares some of his early influences from The Beatles and tells the hilarious story of Taylor helping him out by covering his own song.

Watch the full segment below: