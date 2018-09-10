Watch Foo Fighters Perform “Under Pressure” with 16-Year-Old Fan
Read her touching reaction here!
A deserving fan got to duet with the Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins at their Vancouver show, taking over vocals without a hint of stage fright.
Related: Foo Fighters Joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith and John Travolta
Fan and aspiring artist Madi Duncan joined them for their cover of “Under Pressure” while donned in a custom-made jacket with Dave Grohl’s face painted on the back. Watch her expertly navigate the song with Hawkins:
To make the already adorable story even better, Madi took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the band. Not only are they the 16-year-old’s favorite band, but she also opened up about how they’ve helped her through struggles with mental health.
Read her touching post below:
OH. MY. GOD. I just got to sing with my absolute favourite band in the world. I'm only sixteen and I got to meet my heroes. I got to duet with Taylor Hawkins (even with me having a cold!) WOW!! I am extraordinarily grateful for this amazing opportunity. I had no clue that it was even gonna happen. I didn't think it was gonna happen. But it was a huge accomplishment for myself in a way that you might not expect. A lot of people are aware (or maybe not) of my struggles with mental illness and have been very supportive of me throughout it all, but something that you may not know is how much Foo Fighters helped my younger self during the worst time of my life. Essentially, I can sincerely say that without them I wouldn't be who I am today, in fact I wouldn't be here today. So getting to sing with the band that helped me save myself was such a dream come true, and I feel like it's a bit of closure to my dark past. So once again, thank you to these six extraordinary guys. I can't stop crying. Thank you Foo, I wouldn't be here if it weren't for you. (Also if anyone got any cool pics tag me!!) #foofighters #foofightersvancouver2018 #foofightersvancouver #davegrohl #taylorhawkins #queen #davidbowie #underpressure #freddiemercury #foo #rocknroll #music #band #rogersarena #dreamscometrue #stadium #foofightersfan #fanonstage #davegrohlfan #singer #musician #healing #chrisshiflett #natemendel #ramijaffee #patsmear
If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and/or thoughts of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.