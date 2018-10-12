Young The Giant Releases Introspective ‘Mirror Master’

Young The Giant just released Mirror Master, the highly-anticipated follow-up to 2016’s Home of the Strange.

Their fourth studio album is a reflective LP that moves without limits and stays cohesive while still managing to weave listeners through a variety of sounds.

From the atmospheric opener “Superposition” to the groovy “Brother’s Keeper,” this album is filled with undeniably infectious tracks that will be stuck in our heads for weeks.

The first four songs are all of the previously-released singles, seeming to get them out of the way before diving into the rest of the 12-track LP. The singles maintain their places as some of our favorite songs on the album, each showing a slightly different preview of the full picture that is Mirror Master.