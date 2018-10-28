Tom Morello Will Be Your Guitar Teacher In New 'Master Class' Series

Ladies and gentlemen, class is now in session.

Related: Tom Morello Teases Unreleased Audioslave Music

In the newest online series for Master Class, Rage Against The Machine / Audioslave / Prophets of Rage guitarist Tom Morello will lead a 26-lesson-long online video series teaching you the ins and outs of playing guitar. "In this class you will be able to write a song and play a guitar solo, even if you've never touched a guitar before," Morello says in the trailer.

According to Masterclass.com, Morello "will teach you the riffs, rhythms, and solos that launched his career and sent his music to the top of the charts. Tom will share his approach to making music that challenges the status quo, and teach you how to create your own musical style."

Tom Morello's master class will include 26 video lessons, a downloadable class workbook, and Tom himself will critique students' work from uploaded videos. Enrollment only costs $90 for a single class, and $180 for a full-year's all-access pass to all of Master Class' lessons. Click here for more info.