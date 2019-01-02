Trent Reznor Shares Eerie, Haunting Song From 'Bird Box' Soundtrack

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross have been two musical powerhouses behind the soundtracks of many Hollywood films. You've heard them in The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Social Network, Gone Girl and Man on Fire.

Related: Watch Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Horror Film 'Bird Box' Starring Sandra Bullock

Their latest work can be heard on the Netflix original film Bird Box, and Reznor recently shared the appropriately creepy track, "Outside."

Reznor thanks fans on his Twitter account by saying, "First, THANK YOU for the support last year. Between the record and tour it really felt pretty great from my perspective. Nothing is taken for granted and I appreciate you coming along for the ride." He then adds, "Secondly, YES Atticus and I scored Bird Box and the soundtrack is now available."

First, THANK YOU for the support last year. Between the record and tour it rea."lly felt pretty great from my perspective. Nothing is taken for granted and I appreciate you coming along for the ride. — Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor) January 1, 2019