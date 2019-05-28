Watch Lin Brehmer's Beautiful Tribute To Ernie Banks
May 28, 2019
Categories:
If you were watching the Cubs game yesterday, you may have caught a familiar voice paying tribute to Mr. Cub.
Related: Watch: Lin Brehmer's Ode To The 1984 Chicago Cubs
Check out this loving tribute Lin Brehmer gave to the late Ernie Banks, which aired on WGN-TV prior to the Cubs game against the Astros.
