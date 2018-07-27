Watch Two EXCLUSIVE Performances By Greta Van Fleet

To close out our magical week with Greta Van Fleet, we want to say thanks to Josh, Jacob, Sam, and Danny for their stories, laughter, and the very ambiguous album release date info. And thank YOU, the fans, for tuning in all week.

We will leave you with these two awesome performances of "Flower Power" and "Black Smoke Rising" off the band's From the Fires album. Oh, and a little tease to keep you checking back for, perhaps, a top secret performance of an unreleased Greta Van Fleet song to come...