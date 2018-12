This Week On XRT: Programming Highlights

THURSDAY

NEW MUSIC THURSDAY

NEW NOISE AT NINE The week’s best new recordings, including exclusive previews of forthcoming albums. (9-10pm)

FRIDAY

FRIDAY FEATURE: John, Paul, George, and Ringo. Solo works of The Beatles

SATURDAY

SATURDAY MORNING FLASHBACK with Frank E. Lee: 1992

SUNDAY

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES with Terri Hemmert (8-10am).

BLUES BREAKERS with Tom Marker: (9-10PM)



MONDAY

LIN’S BIN with Lin Brehmer (7:15am & 6:15pm)



TOP 93 PARTY SONGS OF ALL TIME: Music Lovers, get ready to welcome a new year with the ultimate party song playlist. (7pm-Midnight)

TUESDAY

GOIN’ TO THE SHOW WITH JUST A REGULAR GUY (7:15am & 6:15pm)