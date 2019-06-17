This Week On XRT: Programming Highlights

THURSDAY

NEW MUSIC THURSDAY

NEW NOISE AT NINE The week’s best new recordings, including exclusive previews of forthcoming albums. (9-10pm)

FRIDAY

SOLDIER FIELD LIVE BROADCAST: We'll broadcast live from Stadium Green on the south side of Soldier Field before the Rolling Stones take the stage. (4-7PM)

FRIDAY FEATURE: The Rolling Stones

SATURDAY

SATURDAY MORNING FLASHBACK: 1978

SUNDAY

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES with Terri Hemmert (8-10am)

RAVINIA LIVE BROADCAST: Johnny Mars broadcasts live from Ravinia before the Melissa Etheridge concert. (3-6:45PM)

BLUES BREAKERS with Tom Marker: (9-10PM)



MONDAY

LIN’S BIN with Lin Brehmer (7:15am & 6:15pm)



THE BIG BEAT with Jason Thomas (10pm-12MID)



TUESDAY

GOIN’ TO THE SHOW WITH JUST A REGULAR GUY (7:15am & 6:15pm)