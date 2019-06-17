Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones

© Press Association

This Week On XRT: Programming Highlights

See what you'll be hearing on the radio!

June 17, 2019
Categories: 
Features

THURSDAY

NEW MUSIC THURSDAY

NEW NOISE AT NINE The week’s best new recordings, including exclusive previews of forthcoming albums. (9-10pm)

FRIDAY

SOLDIER FIELD LIVE BROADCAST: We'll broadcast live from Stadium Green on the south side of Soldier Field before the Rolling Stones take the stage. (4-7PM)

FRIDAY FEATURE: The Rolling Stones

SATURDAY

SATURDAY MORNING FLASHBACK: 1978

SUNDAY

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES with Terri Hemmert (8-10am)

RAVINIA LIVE BROADCAST: Johnny Mars broadcasts live from Ravinia before the Melissa Etheridge concert. (3-6:45PM)

BLUES BREAKERS with Tom Marker: (9-10PM)
 
MONDAY

LIN’S BIN with Lin Brehmer (7:15am & 6:15pm)
 
THE BIG BEAT with Jason Thomas (10pm-12MID)
 
TUESDAY

GOIN’ TO THE SHOW WITH JUST A REGULAR GUY (7:15am & 6:15pm)

Tags: 
Programming Highlights
This Week On XRT

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Rocket Man Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Ma Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Jeff Garlin having fun with Lin Brehmer Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Booksmart Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews John Wick 3: Parabellum Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Pokemon Detective Pikachu Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes