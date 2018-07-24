This Week's Giveaways

Win Tickets to Todd Rundgren

Todd Rundgren performs with the Chicago Sinfonietta at House of Blues on September 8. Enter here for your shot at a free pair of tickets!

Win Tickets to Gov't Mule + The Avett Brothers

Enter here for your chance at a pair of tickets to Gov't Mule's Darkside of the Mule + The Avett Brothers!

Win Tickets to a Lolla Aftershow with Anderson East!

Enter here for your chance at a pair of tickets to a 93XRT Lollapalooza Aftershow with Anderson East at Schubas on August 3!

Win Tickets to the Lolla Aftershow with Houndmouth

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the 93XRT Lollapalooza Aftershow with Houndmouth, August 3 at Metro.