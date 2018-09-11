This Week's Giveaways

amos_lee

September 11, 2018

Win Tickets to A Bowie Celebration! 

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to A Bowie Celebration at the Vic Theatre, February 22, 2019! 

Win Tickets to Trans-Siberian Orchestra! 

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at Allstate Arena on December 28! 

Win Tickets to Børns!

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Børns at Aragon Ballroom! 

Win Tickets to Amos Lee 

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Amos Lee at Chicago Theatre! 

Win Tickets to Elle King! 

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Elle King at the Vic Theatre! 

 

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Operation Finale Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Happy Time Murders Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Len & Lin: Game Postponed Due to Rain Scheduled for Hurricane Florence's DC Arrival Best Of XRT
What Goes On Behind The Scenes At XRT Inside The Archives
The Regular Guy Reviews Crazy Rich Asians Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Tales From The Overnight DJ Inside The Archives
