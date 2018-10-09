This Week's Giveaways

Win Tickets to see Cowboy Junkies!

Win tickets to the 93XRT shows with Cowboy Junkies on April 13 or 14!

The Eagles

Listen all week long for your chance to score last minute tickets to see The Eagles at the United Center.

Win Tickets To Little Steven

Enter for your chance to see Little Steven and The Disciples of Soul at the Copernicus Center on November 5.

Big Head Todd & The Monsters

Big Head Todd & The Monsters return to Chicago for a 93XRT Show at the Vic on February 23rd. Enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets.

93XRT Show: Peter Wolf

Peter Wolf comes to Chicago for a 93XRT Show at City Winery on November 14. Enter here for your chance to score a pair of tickets to the show.

93XRT Shows: 10,000 Maniacs

Win tickets to the 93XRT shows with 10,000 Maniacs on February 14, 15, or 16.