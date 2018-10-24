This Week's Giveaways

Take a look at what we're giving away on 93XRT.com this week!

October 24, 2018

Win Tickets to Alejandro Escovedo 

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Alejandro Escovedo at City Winery! 

Win Tickets to Freddy Jones Band 

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Freddy Jones Band at Park West on November 21! 

Win Tickets to Steve Earle 

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to one of the Steve Earle shows at City Winery this Winter! 

Win Tickets to Rainbow Kitten Surprise 

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Rainbow Kitten Surprise! 

