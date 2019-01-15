This Week's Giveaways

Enter to win tickets to Bonnaroo 2019!

XRT is giving you the chance to experience the music and wonder of the BonnarooMusic and Arts Festival June 13th thru 16th in Tennessee! Featuring 2 nights of Phish, Childish Gambino, The Lumineers, The Avett Brothers, Hozier, and over 100 more artists! Tickets on sale now at Bonnaroo.com.

See Tedeschi Trucks Band at the BCBS!

Enter here for your chance to see Tedeschi Trucks Band Live from XRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage on January 24!

Win Tickets to Graham Parker

Enter here for your chance to win tickets to Graham Parker at City Winery!

Win Tickets to The Avett Brothers!

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Avett Brothers at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island!