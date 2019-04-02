This Week's Giveaways

A Royal Affair

Enter here for your chance to win tickets to A Royal Affair with Yes, Asia, John Lodge and The Carl Palmer Band on July 6!

The Fab Faux

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Fab Faux at Park West on May 10!

Brett Dennen

Enter here for your chance to win pair of tickets to Brett Dennen at SPACE!

Out Of Space

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Toots & The Maytals, Liz Phair, or Yo La Tengo at Out of Space at Temperance Brewing Company, June 21 - 23.

The Psychedelic Furs + James

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to The Psychedelic Furs + James at the Aragon Ballroom on July 23!

Andrew Bird

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Andrew Bird at Chicago Theatre!