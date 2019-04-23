This Week's Giveaways
Take a look at what we're giving away on 93XRT.com this week!
April 23, 2019
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Out of Space 2019 at Canal Shores, featuring Jeff Tweedy, Cake, and Bruce Hornsby, August 9 - 11.
Enter here for your chance to win tickets to Social Distortion on September 7!
Win free tickets to Poi Dog Pondering at RiverEdge Park on August 24!
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Los Lobos at RiverEdge Park on July 26!
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Blues on the Fox, June 14-15 at RiverEdge Park!
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Tedeschi Trucks Band on July 21!