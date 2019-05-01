This Week's Giveaways
Take a look at what we're giving away on 93XRT.com this week
May 1, 2019
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to X Ambassadors at the House of Blues on July 2!
Enter here for your chance to win a 6-pack of tickets to one of several National Concert Week shows!
Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Stone Temple Pilots at Four Winds Casino on June 1!
Win a $250 Gold Coast Gift Card!
Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gold Coast gift card to see one of the many Women Who Rock, courtesy of Northshore University Health.