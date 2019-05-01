This Week's Giveaways

Take a look at what we're giving away on 93XRT.com this week

May 1, 2019

X Ambassadors

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to X Ambassadors at the House of Blues on July 2! 

National Concert Week

Enter here for your chance to win a 6-pack of tickets to one of several National Concert Week shows! 

Stone Temple Pilots

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Stone Temple Pilots at Four Winds Casino on June 1! 

Win a $250 Gold Coast Gift Card! 

Enter for your chance to win a $250 Gold Coast gift card to see one of the many Women Who Rock, courtesy of Northshore University Health. 

Tags: 
This Week's Giveaways

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews Hellboy Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Shazam Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Dumbo Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Us Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captive State Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Captain Marvel Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes