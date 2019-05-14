This Week's Giveaways

Florence + The Machine

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Florence + The Machine at Huntington Bank Pavilion on May 23!

UB40 + Shaggy

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to UB40 + Shaggy at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 18!

Local Natives Live On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage

Enter here for your chance to win entry to see Local Natives live at WXRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage!

Of Monsters and Men

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Of Monsters and Men at the Aragon Ballroom on September 13.