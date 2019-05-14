(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for KROQ/Entercom)

This Week's Giveaways

Take a look at what we're giving away on 93XRT.com this week

May 14, 2019

Florence + The Machine

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Florence + The Machine at Huntington Bank Pavilion on May 23! 

UB40 + Shaggy

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to UB40 + Shaggy at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on September 18! 

Local Natives Live On The BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage

Enter here for your chance to win entry to see Local Natives live at WXRT's BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage!

Of Monsters and Men

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Of Monsters and Men at the Aragon Ballroom on September 13. 

