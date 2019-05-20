This Week's Giveaways
Take a look at what we're giving away on 93XRT.com this week!
May 20, 2019
Enter here for your chance to win tickets to one of The String Cheese Incident's three XRT Shows at Auditorium Theatre, November 7, 8, or 9!
Tash Sultana & John Prine at Ravinia
Enter here for your chance to win tickets Tash Sultana, and John Prine at Ravinia!
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
21 May
The Who Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
21 May
Chicago Symphony Orchestra concert Symphony Center
22 May
American English Tivoli Theatre
23 May
Florence + The Machine Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island