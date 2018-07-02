This Week's Giveaways

Take a look at what we're giving away on 93XRT.com this week. Click on the link below to enter the contest.

Win Tickets to tune-yards!

Enter here for your chance at a free pair of tickets to a 93XRT Show with tune-yards at Park West!

Win tickets to North Coast!

Enter here for your chance to win a pair of 3-Day Passes to North Coast Music Festival, featuring The Revivalists, Moon Taxi, The Strumbellas, Jacob Banks, and more!

See KT Tunstall at the BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage!

KT Tunstall will perform live at XRT's BCBS stage during the afternoon of July 13. Enter here for your shot at a spot on the guest list!