XRT Concert Headlines
Take a look at what concerts go on sale this week.
June 13, 2018
RIVIERA THEATRE, 10/6, 7:30 PM, all-ages, on sale Fri 6/15, noon.
RIVIERA THEATRE, 9/21, 8 PM, all-ages, on sale Fri 6/15, 10 AM.
Get last minute tickets to these XRT shows this weekend Gomez at the Vic, Ray LaMontagne at Huntington Bank Pavilion and Robert Plant & The Sensational Space Shifters at Millennium Park.
Big Head Todd tickets on sale now!
Big Head Todd & The Monsters will perform at Gallagher Way on June 22. Tickets are on sale now!