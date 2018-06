Take a look at what concerts go on sale this week.

The Record Company

93XRT presents The Record Company at the Riviera Theatre on September 29. Tickets on sale this Friday!

Blitzen Trapper

Blitzen Trapper return to Chicago to celebrate the Tenth Anniversary of Furr. Tickets on sale Friday!

Jim James

Jim James returns to Chicago on November 9 to perform at the Vic Theatre. Tickets on sale this Friday!