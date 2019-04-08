Len & Lin Live At The Opening Day Broadcast

Previewing what's ahead for the Cubs in 2019.

April 8, 2019
XRT Morning Show
Features
XRT Morning Show

Len Kasper stopped by the 93XRT Miller Lite Opening Day Live Broadcast for a special edition of Len & Lin.

Catch Len & Lin on 93XRT all season long and watch the two discuss the 2019 season prior to the Cubs victory over the Pirates today.

Len Kasper
Len & Lin
Chicago Cubs