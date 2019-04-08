Len & Lin Live At The Opening Day Broadcast
Previewing what's ahead for the Cubs in 2019.
April 8, 2019
Categories:
Len Kasper stopped by the 93XRT Miller Lite Opening Day Live Broadcast for a special edition of Len & Lin.
Catch Len & Lin on 93XRT all season long and watch the two discuss the 2019 season prior to the Cubs victory over the Pirates today.
Tags:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Lollapalooza
Upcoming Events
10 Apr
35th Chicago Latino Film Festival International Latino Film Festiva;
11 Apr
Women's Exchange conversation on unity in a divided world Women's Exchange
11 Apr
Tribute to Smokey Robinson Metropolis Performing Arts Center
11 Apr
The play Sweat Goodman Theatre
12 Apr
Muse United Center