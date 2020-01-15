Welcome to the Linside Podcast: addressing the great podcast shortage in America, where today we speak with Jason Narducy (Split Single, Bob Mould, Superchunk) about the new rock and roll musical, Verboten. Verboten is based on the true story of Chicago’s own young punks. Written by Brett Neveu with music and lyrics by Jason Narducy. Info at http://TheHouseTheatre.com. We also talk about Dave Grohl, Sonic Highways, Steve Albini, Dead Kennedys, Bob Mould, Mike Mills, Jon Wurster, Cubby Bear, Nora O’Connor, The Decemberists and the original members of Verboten.