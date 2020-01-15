Jason Narducy has seen it all playing bass with Bob Mould & Superchunk, being the creative force of his own Split Single, and now with the musical based on his childhood band, Verboten

Welcome to the Linside Podcast: addressing the great podcast shortage in America, where today we speak with Jason Narducy (Split Single, Bob Mould, Superchunk) about the new rock and roll musical, Verboten. Verboten is based on the true story of Chicago’s own young punks. Written by Brett Neveu with music and lyrics by Jason Narducy. Info at http://TheHouseTheatre.com. We also talk about Dave Grohl, Sonic Highways, Steve Albini, Dead Kennedys, Bob Mould, Mike Mills, Jon Wurster, Cubby Bear, Nora O’Connor, The Decemberists and the original members of Verboten.

 

