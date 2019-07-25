Blondie is always up for offering fans a surprise, but surely few saw this one coming.

During a concert at the Rockland Bank Trust Pavilion in Boston, the band caught fans off guard by covering Lil Nas X's hit song "Old Town Road" during their set. The surprise was well-received though as fans erupted in cheer when they started playing, even if it came from an unlikely source.

"Old Town Road" has been a worldwide hit this year taking the top spot on Billboard's Hot 100 for a record-tying 16 consecutive weeks thus far. Whether or not Blondie will continue covering the song is one thing, but it was delightful to hear the band opt to do so.