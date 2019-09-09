Bob Dylan Announces Return To Chicago

Bob Dylan & His Band will make their return to Chicago on October 30th with a show at the Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC.

Related: Bob Dylan Admonishes Crowd For Taking Photos During Concert

Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

The October show will mark Dylan's first performance in Chicago since he played the inaugural concert at the Wintrust Arena back in October, 2017. Below is a setlist from the show (via setlist.fm).

Things Have Changed

It Ain't Me, Babe

Highway 61 Revisited

Why Try to Change Me Now (Cy Coleman Jazz Trio cover)

Summer Days

Melancholy Mood (Frank Sinatra cover)

Honest With Me

Tryin' to Get to Heaven

Once Upon a Time (Tony Bennett cover)

Pay in Blood

Tangled Up in Blue

The September of My Years (Frank Sinatra cover)

Early Roman Kings

Soon After Midnight

Desolation Row

Thunder on the Mountain

Autumn Leaves (Yves Montand cover)

Long and Wasted Years

Encore:

Blowin' in the Wind

Ballad of a Thin Man