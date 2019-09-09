Bob Dylan Announces Return To Chicago
Coming this October.
Bob Dylan & His Band will make their return to Chicago on October 30th with a show at the Credit Union 1 Arena at UIC.
Related: Bob Dylan Admonishes Crowd For Taking Photos During Concert
Tickets for the show will go on sale this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.
The October show will mark Dylan's first performance in Chicago since he played the inaugural concert at the Wintrust Arena back in October, 2017. Below is a setlist from the show (via setlist.fm).
Things Have Changed
It Ain't Me, Babe
Highway 61 Revisited
Why Try to Change Me Now (Cy Coleman Jazz Trio cover)
Summer Days
Melancholy Mood (Frank Sinatra cover)
Honest With Me
Tryin' to Get to Heaven
Once Upon a Time (Tony Bennett cover)
Pay in Blood
Tangled Up in Blue
The September of My Years (Frank Sinatra cover)
Early Roman Kings
Soon After Midnight
Desolation Row
Thunder on the Mountain
Autumn Leaves (Yves Montand cover)
Long and Wasted Years
Encore:
Blowin' in the Wind
Ballad of a Thin Man