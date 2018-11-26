Watch Bob Dylan Drink Whiskey With Jimmy Fallon At The Circus

Bob Dylan doesn't need to speak to make his presence felt. That's been the case for quite some time now, but was apparent during his recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Dylan rarely makes TV appearances so it was a treat to see him on The Tonight Show, even if his role was minimal.

Dylan and Fallon went to the circus to take in a private performance. Bringing along a bottle of whiskey, Dylan sat alongside Fallon without saying a word, or really showing any kind of emotion.

When the performance was over, Dylan was gone prompting Fallon to wonder if he was ever there in the first place.