Bob Mould To Release New Album 'Sunshine Rock'

Also, hear the title track from the upcoming record.

October 24, 2018
Marty Rosenbaum

Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Categories: 
Features

Bob Moud will be releasing a new album titled Sunshine Rock on February 8th. 

The album was recorded after Mould spent three years living in Berlin and will feature string arrangements from an 18-piece orchestra in Prague.

On top of the new reocrd and song, Mould also announced a tour that will feature two nights in Chicago at Metro on 2/22 & 2/23.

Listen to his song "Sunshine Rock" below.

Tags: 
Bob Mould

Recent Podcast Audio
The Regular Guy Reviews A Star Is Born Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
Soul Music: The Great Unifier Inside The Archives
Ahead of This Friday's Led Zeppelin Feature, Flash Back to Lin & Robert Plant Chatting At City Winery Best Of XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews Night School Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews The Predator Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
The Regular Guy Reviews A Simple Favor Going To The Show with A Regular Guy on 93XRT
View More Episodes