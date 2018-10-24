Bob Mould To Release New Album 'Sunshine Rock'
Also, hear the title track from the upcoming record.
October 24, 2018
Bob Moud will be releasing a new album titled Sunshine Rock on February 8th.
The album was recorded after Mould spent three years living in Berlin and will feature string arrangements from an 18-piece orchestra in Prague.
On top of the new reocrd and song, Mould also announced a tour that will feature two nights in Chicago at Metro on 2/22 & 2/23.
Listen to his song "Sunshine Rock" below.