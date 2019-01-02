'Bohemian Rhapsody' Home Release To Feature Complete Live Aid Performance

Fans of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody are in for a treat on February 12th. Not only will the film be available to purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD, it will also have the full Live Aid performance not seen in theaters.

According to Collider, the complete Live Aid performance clocks in at 22-minutes and features never before seen performances of “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “We Will Rock You."

Additonally, Bohemian Rhapsody will be available on digital services January 22nd.

While you wait for the home release, check out this side-by-side comparison of Rami Malek & Freddie Mercury.