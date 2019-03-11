A Sequel To 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Could Be Happening

Bohemian Rhapsody was a box office hit. Although the film ended with Queen's iconic performance at Live Aid 1985, there's plenty more of the story to tell.

Related: Watch Brian May Play "Bohemian Rhapsody" Solo for Movie Cast

Rudi Dolezal directed many Queen videos and told Page Six that plans for a Bohemian Rhapsody sequel are being discussed.

“I’m sure he plans a sequel that starts with Live Aid," Dolezal said before adding that a sequel is “being heavily discussed in the Queen family.”

For what it's worth, a friend of Rami Malek told Page Six that they hadn't heard any talk about a sequel.