Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" Is The Most-Streamed Song From The 20th Century

Just days after becoming the biggest music biopic ever, Queen continues to break records.

Variety reports that "Bohemian Rhapsody" was officially named as the world's most-streamed song from the 20th century and the most-streamed classic rock song of all time.

The song has surpassed 1.6 billion streams across the world from all major streaming services.

“So the River of Rock Music has metamorphosed into streams! Very happy that our music is still flowing to the max!” Guitarist Brian May said in a statement.