Bon Iver Announces Return To Chicago At Allstate Arena

Bon Iver will make their return to Chicago on Friday, October 4th with a show at the Allstate Arena.

Related: Listen to Bon Iver's Soulful Contribution to 'Creed II' Soundtrack

To coincide with the tour announcement, Bon Iver released two new songs “Hey, Ma” and “U (Man Like).” The songs feature contributions from Bruce Hornsby, Moses Sumney, Jenn Wasner, Elsa Jensen, Psymun, Phil Cook, the Brooklyn Youth Chorus, and others.

Bon Iver is no longer solely reflective of Justin Vernon's work. In a statement, Vernon said, “This project began with a single person, but throughout the last 11 years, the identity of Bon Iver has bloomed and can only be defined by the faces in the ever growing family we are.”

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 11 AM via Bon Iver's website.

Listen to the new songs "Hey, Ma" and "U (Man Like)" below.

Video of Bon Iver - Hey, Ma - Official Lyric Video