Bonnaroo Reveals 2019 Lineup

Bonnaroo has revealed its 2019 lineup and it's chock full of familiar faces to XRT listeners.

Phish (3 sets), The National, The Lumineers, The Avett Brothers, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Beach House, Hozier, Parquet Courts, Hippo Campus, The Record Company, and more are artists scheduled to appear.

Your 2019 Lineup! -- (& this doesn’t even include the campgrounds!)

Tickets on sale THURSDAY 1/10 at Noon ET!

Snag a GA ticket for just $47 down using our payment plans --

Explore the #Bonnaroo experience here: https://t.co/Van3ZsUr1Y pic.twitter.com/IMFHcXmpJA — Bonnaroo (@Bonnaroo) January 8, 2019

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Thursday at 11 AM via Bonnaroo's website. However, keep checking 93XRT.com where we'll soon have exciting details on how you can experience the fest.