Bonnaroo Reveals 2019 Lineup

Three sets of Phish, The Lumineers, and much more.

January 8, 2019
Marty Rosenbaum

Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean via USA TODAY NETWORK

Features

Bonnaroo has revealed its 2019 lineup and it's chock full of familiar faces to XRT listeners. 

Phish (3 sets), The National, The Lumineers, The Avett Brothers, John Prine, Brandi Carlile, Jim James, Beach House, Hozier, Parquet Courts, Hippo Campus, The Record Company, and more are artists scheduled to appear.

Tickets for the festival go on sale this Thursday at 11 AM via Bonnaroo's website. However, keep checking 93XRT.com where we'll soon have exciting details on how you can experience the fest.

Bonnaroo