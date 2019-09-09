Bono To Write Tell-All Autobiography On Life & U2 Career

Stories from U2's career would likely fill a multi-volume book. While that may not be on the horizon, U2 fans are about to get a look at the band like they've never had before.

According to the Irish Sun, Bono has signed a publishing deal to write an autobiography. The deal is reportedly worth €6.5 million, which is just over $7.18 million.

A source told the paper, “there have been many books about U2 but much of the people, events and fears that shaped Bono are not widely known.”

The book will chronicle Bono's life and career as the frontman for one of the world's biggest bands.

This won't be the first book to chronicle U2. Back in 2005, their autobiography U2 by U2 was released featuring written contributions from all members of the band. The book took over two years to complete and features more than 1,500 photographs from the band's personal archives.

No title or release date has been announced as of writing.