U2 was forced to cut short their concert in Berlin just five songs in as Bono lost his voice.

Bono was struggling to sing as U2 started to perform "Beautiful Day." By the end of the song, Bono knew something was off as he told the crowd to give the band a 10-15 minute break so they could figure out what was going on.

The band never returned to the stage, resulting in the cancellation of the gig. However, it doesn't appear as if Bono surffered any serious injury to his voice.

In a statement on their website, Bono wrote,

"I've seen a great doctor and with his care I’ll be back to full voice for the rest of the tour. So happy and relieved that anything serious has been ruled out. My relief is tempered by the knowledge that the Berlin audience were so inconvenienced. There was an amazing atmosphere in the house, it was going to be one of those unforgettable nights but not for this reason… We can’t wait to get back there on November 13th."

