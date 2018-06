Breakfast With The Beatles – June 17, 2018

8 AM

The Beatles – Magical Mystery Tour

Paul – Let Me Roll It (Wings Over America)

Art Of Time – Penny Lane

The Beatles – Things We Said Today

Motley Crue – Helter Skelter

The Beatles – Besame Mucho (Hamburg)

The Beatles – The Long And Winding Road

Professor Moptop

Aileen Francis – Waiting For Paul To Call

The Beatles – Hello Little Girl (Anthology)

Paul – The Back Seat Of My Car

Paul & Elvis Costello – You Want Her Too (Demo)

The Posies – I’m Looking Through You

The Beatles – Love Me Do

9 AM

The Beatles – You Won’t See Me

Peter & Gordon – I Don’t Want To See You Again

Paul – Young Boy

Paul – Once Upon A Long Ago

The Beatles – Yesterday

Professor Moptop

Werbley Finster – So Long Paul

Paul – Put It There

Paul – Some People Never Know

The Beatles – Paperback Writer

Robert V. Doerr Jr – My Love

The Beatles – Lovely Rita (Take 9)

The Beatles – Oh Darling

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS - JUNE 17, 2018

AMERICAN ENGLISH – TUESDAY, 7 PM – TOWN SQUARE, 11700 MAIN ST, HUNTLEY - OUTDOORS

THE STING RAYS – TUESDAY, 7 TILL 8:30 PM – WHEATON LIBRARY, ON THE WEAT PLAZA, 225 N. CROSS ST, WHEATON – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – ACOUSTIC GUITAR – TUESDAY, 3 TILL 7 PM – MUNDELEIN FARMERS MARKET AT THE CORNER OF COURTLAND AND ROUTE 45 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – WEDNESDAY, 6 TILL 9 PM – SENECA SHIPYARD DAYS FEST, CORNER OF ARMOUR & IL 170, SENECA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – WEDNESDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – RAVINIA FARMERS MARKET, DEAN AVE BETWEEN ROGER WILLIAMS AVE & ST. JOHN’S AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – THURSDAY, 7 PM – VIKING PARK BANDSHELL, 4374 OLD GRAND AVE, GURNEE - OUTDOORS

NEVERLY BROTHERS – THURSDAY, 7 TILL 9 PM – VILLAGE GREEN, 8901 W. 123RD ST, PALOS PARK – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN - THURSDAY, 9 AM TILL 1 PM – LIBERTYVILLE FARMERS MARKET IN COOK PARK BETWEEN WEST CHURCH ST & COOK AVE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BRIT BEAT – FRIDAY, 7 PM – BROOKFIELD PARK AMPTHEATRE, 8820 BROOKFIELD AVE, BROOKFIELD – ALL AGES

BEETLELELES – FRIDAY, 4:30 PM – BEATLES NIGHT AT GUARANTEED RATE FIELD, 333 W. 35TH ST, GATE 4 STAGE / AMERICAN ENGLISH – SINGING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM FOR WHITE SOX BEATLES NIGHT – GAMETIME 7:10

BRIT BEAT – FRIDAY, 7 PM – BROOKFIELD PARK AMPITHEATRE, 8820 BROOKFIELD AVE, BROOKFIELD – ALL AGES

SHINDIG – FRIDAY, 7 TILL 10 PM – WHITE PINES GOLF CLUB, 500 W. JEFFERSON ST, BENSENVILLE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – FRIDAY, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – MAIN STAGE, NEXT TO HOULIHAN’S, 1322 COMMONS DR, GENEVA – OUTDOORS (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 4 TILL 8 PM – ARLINGTON RACETRACK, 2142 W. EUCLID AVE – PARTY IN THE PARK (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

1964 THE TRIBUTE – SATURDAY, 7:30 PM – THE CORONADO THEATRE, 314 N. MAIN ST, ROCKFORD

AGING TEEN IDOLS – SATURDAY, 4 TILL 7 PM – CHOPPERS IN ANTIOCH, 26375 W-IL 173 (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

JAZZMAN JEFF JUSTMAN – SATURDAY, 9:30 AM TILL 1 PM – GLENCOE FRENCH MARKET, 675 VILLAGE COURT (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SUNDAY, 4 PM – ROTARY GROVE FEST, MAIN ST & CURTISS, DOWNERS GROVE / 7:30 PM – PARTY IN THE PARK, KELLY PARK, 167TH & HAVEN, ORLAND HILLS

THE BRITINS – SUNDAY, 1 PM – ST. MARY’S PARISH FESTIVAL, 225 S. HARTWELL AVE, WAUKESHA, WISC

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – FRIDAY, 6 PM – TEACHING ABOUT THE BRITISH INVASION – 210 CLUB, 210 GREEN BAY RD, HIGHWOOD – FOLLOWED BY A PERFORMANCE BY THE BRITISH INVASION AND HAVE A CIGAR (PINK FLOYD TRIBUTE) – 8 PM

PROFESSOR MOPTOP – SATURDAY, 7 PM – TEACHING ABOUT THE DAWN OF THE BEATLES FOLLOWED BY MUSIC FROM THE TWO OF US, JOHN SAN JUAN AND TOM SZIDON – FITZGERALDS, 6615 ROOSEVELT RD, BERWYN – TIX AT FITZGERALDS WEBSITE OR PROFESSOR MOPTOP’S FACEBOOK PAGE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – AUGUST 10-12 – HYATT O’HARE – PETER & JEREMY, BILLY J. KRAMER, JACK DOUGLAS (PRODUCER OF DOUBLE FANTASY), ROY ORBISON JR, LESLIE CAVENDISH (HAIRCUTS), LITTLE NICOLA HALE (MMT), ENGINEER GEOFF EMERICK (SUNDAY ONLY), LIVERPOOL, WEEKLINGS, XRT’S TERRI HEMMERT WILL M.C. – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS – 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DESPLAINS

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

