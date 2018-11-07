A report from the Albuquerque Journal indicates that a Breaking Bad movie is in the works.

A source confirmed to the paper that a project under title Greenbrier will begin production later this month and is related to the hit AMC series. As the Journal reports, "Greenbrier tracks the escape of a kidnapped man and his quest for freedom."

The New Mexico Film Office didn't confirm or deny that the project was a Breaking Bad film. However, the Journal reports that Breaking Bad creator Vince Gilligan will be at the helm of this project.

No further details regarding a release date or which characters from the show will be involved are available at the moment.