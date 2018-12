Earlier this week we got reports that Bruce Springsteen has plans on touring with the E Street Band in 2019.

One problem. It looks like it may not happen.

A statement from Bruce Springsteen... pic.twitter.com/bMqCPWmSaW — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) December 5, 2018

The good news is that Springsteen didn't dispute reports of a new album in 2019.

Until then, enjoy your break Boss!